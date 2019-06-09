Menu
MP Robert Schwarten packs up his office on the eve of the state elections. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
News

'You're wrong': Schwarto hits back at Bully critic

9th Jun 2019 11:16 AM
I DO not know who Chris is (sms to editor, Saturday MB, see below) ) but I do know he/she is wrong.

CHRIS. Robert Schwarten is having a go about Margaret about being negative. Not being a fan of Margaret myself but i think Robert should be owning up to his mistakes a la closing down lakes creek meatworks and destroying the rocky to yeppoon rail line which was the only city to beach tourist track in australia.

Kerry Packer closed Lakes Ck Meatworks while in fact I assisted with its reopening by Teys Bros.

Queenslanders Unite rally in front of Brisbane's Parliament House.

The Yeppoon to Rocky rail line closed itself because no one was using it and it became totally unviable which it still is to this day.

View along the Fitzroy River heading out to Nerimbera with the Lakes Creek meatworks in view.
The trains ceased running long before I was elected.

Again we see the negativity that has gripped this community because of the constant rubbishing of our city by the Mayor.

I am not alone in my view that we live in a great part of the world and that while we should always be striving to create opportunities we are far better selling our positives rather than whinging about what others might have.

I for one do not envy those in the south east corner who face ever congested traffic to go about their daily business .

Robert Schwarten

Rockhampton

