Youth assaults, robs elderly woman at shopping complex

Kerri-Anne Mesner
12.30pm: POLICE have taken a juvenile into custody believed to have been involved in an assault and robbery of an elderly woman about noon today.

Reports indicate police apprehended the juvenile on Upper Dawson Rd and he matched the description provided to police by the victim.

12.25pm: POLICE are on the hunt for a juvenile who robbed and assaulted an elderly woman in the car park of a shopping complex in Rockhampton.

Reports indicated the 72-year-old woman was in the carpark at Allenstown shopping complex when the incident occurred.

It is believed Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service are with the victim now.

Reports indicate she has sustained injuries to her fingers and an arm.

Reports indicated the offender has decamped and police are now looking for the person who was described as a youth of aboriginal appearance, wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap.

12.15pm: AN ELDERLY woman has just been assaulted and robbed at a Rockhampton shopping complex.

Emergency services are en route to Allenstown Shopping Centre after 72-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed moments ago.

Reports indicated the offender has decamped and police are now looking for the person who was described as a youth of aboriginal appearance, wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap.

Police have been advised there is CCTV footage.

It is believed the incident took place near Michel's Patisserie.

