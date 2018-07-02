Youth Cancer centre answers call for regional Queenslanders

Rockhampton's Frazer Baker is recovering from a rare cancer and sits on the Youth Cancer Advisory Group which helped design the You Can Centre for regional young people having cancer treatment in Brisbane.

Rockhampton's Frazer Baker is recovering from a rare cancer and sits on the Youth Cancer Advisory Group which helped design the You Can Centre for regional young people having cancer treatment in Brisbane. Christine McKee

FOR the very first time, young regional Queenslanders being treated for cancer in Brisbane will have a place to call their own.

Thanks to a $1.8 million dollar donation from the Sony Foundation and $500,000 from Queensland Health, the You Can Centre for adolescent and young adult cancer patients will open early next year.

The You Can Centre, at the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, will be a social hub with entertainment areas, a kitchen, relaxation spaces, a place to access support services and workshops and to meet other 15-25-year-olds on the same journey.

It's somewhere 26-year-old Frazer Baker would have loved to escape to during the 10 months he spent away from his home in Rockhampton, undergoing treatment.

Instead, he spent his time in and out of hospital wards and never once met another young person with cancer.

Frazer will never benefit from the new centre, but as a member of the Youth Cancer Advisory Group, he helped with it's design.

He says first and most importantly it will look nothing like a hospital. There'll be nothing white, plenty of timber and lots of space.

Frazer was 23 and working backstage at the Pilbeam Theatre when he noticed a lump above his knee while putting his shoes and socks on.

Within five days it grew to the size of a golf ball.

The lump was immediately cut out and a biopsy showed a rare cancer in his thigh muscle.

Treatment began and along with it, the long, lonely and isolated days and months away from home, 700kms north.

He says there were 80-90 people in the oncology waiting room when he first walked in.

"You're already sick, you just sit there and don't talk to anyone," he said.

"Even though there were people there my age being treated, I never met any of them.

"It's scary, I kind of went numb thinking 'what's next, what am I going to do'?

"I only knew a couple of people who'd had cancer, but they were both over 50 and they'd died."

BIG DAY: Frazer Baker with young cancer patients, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Sony Ambassador Samantha Jade at the You Can Centre launch on June 18. Kalem Horn

Frazer admits he was afraid of dying, but that wasn't forefront in this mind.

Instead it was the normal things that consumed his thinking - money, friends, work and guilt at the amount of time his father had to take off work to care for him.

"It's the things you don't think about," he said.

"I ran out of data after five days each month. I still had text and phone, but when you're sick you don't want to use the phone so you lose contact with people."

Frazer found solace in a small room, not much bigger than a large broom cupboard and has no doubt how much difference somewhere like the You Can Centre would have made to his experience and to his recovery.

For now, he is cancer free and half way to that magic five year mark that all cancer survivors know.

Today his hair is neon yellow, last week it was blue and who knows what colour it will be next week.

"I always wanted to dye my hair but I was afraid to," he said.

"While I was on treatment I lost all my hair and I thought if I survive this and my hair grows back, I'm going to do whatever I want to it.

"As soon as it grew back I started dying it...it's like me taking back my body."

Frazer survived but he makes no bones about it.

"Cancer sucks," he said.

"It can happen to anyone, but there's no point in wallowing, you just have to fight it.

"When you start fighting is when you start beating it."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the centre on June 18 and said it would also act as a hub for clinical research to advance treatment and survival rates.

To date, the Sony Foundation has donated more than $8 million to fund youth cancer initiatives including You Can centres in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

CEO Sophie Ryan said the You Can campaign was committed to ensuring young cancer patients were treated in age-appropriate environments.