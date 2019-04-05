Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Music Union Youth Choir performs their eisteddfod selection at the Denison St hall Saturday night
Rockhampton Music Union Youth Choir performs their eisteddfod selection at the Denison St hall Saturday night contributed
Community

Youth choir sings eisteddfod pieces on Saturday night

JANN HOULEY
by
5th Apr 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rockhampton children will showcase the choral songs they've rehearsed for the state eisteddfod at a concert tonight.

The Rockhampton Musical Union Youth Choir is competing at the 126th Queensland Eisteddfod in Stanthorpe on April 19 and 20.

RMUYC members (l to r): Front row: Abigail Braun, Chelsea Hogarth, Darcy Merriman-McKay; Second row: Brianna Bloomfield, Minette Boyd, Elsa Connor; Third row: Trinity March-Hoolihan, Kate Lentell; and Back Row: Wil Bailey prepare for state eisteddfod.
RMUYC members (l to r): Front row: Abigail Braun, Chelsea Hogarth, Darcy Merriman-McKay; Second row: Brianna Bloomfield, Minette Boyd, Elsa Connor; Third row: Trinity March-Hoolihan, Kate Lentell; and Back Row: Wil Bailey prepare for state eisteddfod. contributed

RMUYC is taking 37 young people aged between eight and 18 to compete.　

The choir is conducted by Julie Layt and Jodie Hiron.　

RMUYC hasn't yet decided which musical will follow last year's sell-out Shrek show.

Following last year's decision to hold bi-annual shows in the Pilbeam, RMUYC's 2019 production will take place in their hall.

Lion King is the current favourite on their social media poll.

Showcase Concert

Saturday 6th April at 7pm　

RMU Hall (158 Denison St)

Tickets at the door: $5 (under 18) and $10 (adults)

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Village mourns regulars lost in fiery crash

    premium_icon Village mourns regulars lost in fiery crash

    News Beloved regulars were catching yabbies and swapping yarns over a drink the day before they died on the highway

    Rocky teen found dead in Gladstone identified

    premium_icon Rocky teen found dead in Gladstone identified

    News The Koongal teenager was found in the rear seat of the vehicle

    Jim Webber to be honoured with City Hall ceremony

    premium_icon Jim Webber to be honoured with City Hall ceremony

    Council News New reception room to be named in former Rockhampton mayor's honour

    New service station and retail shop approved after two years

    premium_icon New service station and retail shop approved after two years

    Business Hot topic in council as there's already two stations opposite site