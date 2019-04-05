Youth choir sings eisteddfod pieces on Saturday night

Rockhampton Music Union Youth Choir performs their eisteddfod selection at the Denison St hall Saturday night

Rockhampton Music Union Youth Choir performs their eisteddfod selection at the Denison St hall Saturday night contributed

Rockhampton children will showcase the choral songs they've rehearsed for the state eisteddfod at a concert tonight.

The Rockhampton Musical Union Youth Choir is competing at the 126th Queensland Eisteddfod in Stanthorpe on April 19 and 20.

RMUYC members (l to r): Front row: Abigail Braun, Chelsea Hogarth, Darcy Merriman-McKay; Second row: Brianna Bloomfield, Minette Boyd, Elsa Connor; Third row: Trinity March-Hoolihan, Kate Lentell; and Back Row: Wil Bailey prepare for state eisteddfod. contributed

RMUYC is taking 37 young people aged between eight and 18 to compete.

The choir is conducted by Julie Layt and Jodie Hiron.

RMUYC hasn't yet decided which musical will follow last year's sell-out Shrek show.

Following last year's decision to hold bi-annual shows in the Pilbeam, RMUYC's 2019 production will take place in their hall.

Lion King is the current favourite on their social media poll.

Showcase Concert

Saturday 6th April at 7pm

RMU Hall (158 Denison St)

Tickets at the door: $5 (under 18) and $10 (adults)