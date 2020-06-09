Youth crime spree across CQ

Two juveniles have been apprehended after a crime spree across Central Queensland spanning from Emerald to the Capricorn Coast.

YOUTH crime went into overdrive across Central Queensland on Monday night when a group of youths from Rockhampton and Woorabinda went on a crime spree breaking into homes, stealing money and car keys and travelling in convoy from each site.

Yeppoon Police Acting Senior Sergeant Terry Selwood said the offences occurred overnight from around 10.30pm on Monday.

By 2.45am Tuesday, two youths had been apprehended and are now in the hands of the youth justice system.

Snr Sgt Selwood said all four cars had been located. Three were found in Emu Park and the fourth was located on Tuesday morning in Rockhampton.

“This group of youth broke into a series of homes from Emu Park to Yeppoon stealing cash and car keys before going on to steal four vehicles,” Snr Sgt Selwood said.

“One of the vehicles had been stolen from Emerald and the other three were stolen from Yeppoon and Rockhampton.

“The last vehicle to be located was a Hyundai which was used as the get away vehicle and was discovered on Tuesday morning in Rockhampton.

“Two of the youths were located by Police near the water tower in Emu Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning. When Police approached, the youths tried to flee but were quickly apprehended by Police.

“Police are continuing to investigate the matter to locate the other youth involved in the offences.”

Snr Sgt Selwood said once again these crimes were opportunistic.

“We are living in a different time where people need to take responsibility for protecting their possessions,” he said.

“The need to secure your home and other assets and not leave valuables in full vision is more important than ever before.”