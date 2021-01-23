Youth crime top mayoral priority says terrified pensioner

Rockhampton resident Margaret is terrified to go to bed at night home alone.

She hopes the newly elected mayor will be able to work with the State Government to look at the youth crime issue.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin at the North Rockhampton State High School polling station on election day, Margaret said the council should be doing something about the young criminals in town.

“I live by myself, I am a pensioner and I am terrified a lot of times, a lot of nights to go to sleep because someone is going to break into my house,” she said.

“It’s not very nice, you live 66 years, work your tail off to get where you are and pay your rates and taxes and these young criminals, they steal cars, break into houses and they get away with it.

“There are a few issues in my area and it terrifies the daylights out of me.

“It’s wrong … they just get a slap on the wrist.”

Margaret would like to see the new mayor work with the government on harsher penalties.

“I think a lot of the parents should be made to pay as well because they aren’t looking after their kids,” she said.

Margaret also raised concerns of staffing at the North Rockhampton Police Station.

She said she had been there before and she was directed to go to southside.

Looking to the ballot paper, Margaret was outraged there were 17 candidates.

“It’s a ridiculous amount … so who is going to be in?” she said.

She believed the number of candidates should have been capped at five.

“It gives the people who are deserving of it more of a chance of winning,” she said.

When making her vote, Margaret said she didn’t know what to do.

“I was overwhelmed, and I don’t know any of them,” she said.