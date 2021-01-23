Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Voting at North Rockhampton State High School
Voting at North Rockhampton State High School
Council News

Youth crime top mayoral priority says terrified pensioner

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
23rd Jan 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rockhampton resident Margaret is terrified to go to bed at night home alone.

She hopes the newly elected mayor will be able to work with the State Government to look at the youth crime issue.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin at the North Rockhampton State High School polling station on election day, Margaret said the council should be doing something about the young criminals in town.

“I live by myself, I am a pensioner and I am terrified a lot of times, a lot of nights to go to sleep because someone is going to break into my house,” she said.

“It’s not very nice, you live 66 years, work your tail off to get where you are and pay your rates and taxes and these young criminals, they steal cars, break into houses and they get away with it.

“There are a few issues in my area and it terrifies the daylights out of me.

“It’s wrong … they just get a slap on the wrist.”

Margaret would like to see the new mayor work with the government on harsher penalties.

“I think a lot of the parents should be made to pay as well because they aren’t looking after their kids,” she said.

Margaret also raised concerns of staffing at the North Rockhampton Police Station.

She said she had been there before and she was directed to go to southside.

Looking to the ballot paper, Margaret was outraged there were 17 candidates.

“It’s a ridiculous amount … so who is going to be in?” she said.

She believed the number of candidates should have been capped at five.

“It gives the people who are deserving of it more of a chance of winning,” she said.

When making her vote, Margaret said she didn’t know what to do.

“I was overwhelmed, and I don’t know any of them,” she said.

rockhampton crime rrc by-election rrc by-election 2021 rrc votes youth crime rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crews work to contain Farnborough bushfire

        Premium Content Crews work to contain Farnborough bushfire

        News It was advised that nearby residents may be affected by smoke should close windows and doors.

        UPDATED PICTURES: Six involved in Rocky CBD crash

        Premium Content UPDATED PICTURES: Six involved in Rocky CBD crash

        News Authorities may have to stop traffic to clear fuel off the road

        Another voter wants council to focus on fixing local roads

        Premium Content Another voter wants council to focus on fixing local roads

        Council News “A little communication between council departments wouldn’t go astray; private...

        BY-ELECTION 2021: Bajool Dad just wants to see roads fixed

        Premium Content BY-ELECTION 2021: Bajool Dad just wants to see roads fixed

        News “None of them have ventured out of town to tell us what they stand for. That tells...