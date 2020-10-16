Youth faces court for sports club smash and grab

Dennis Morris Freeman pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 14 to one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence and failure to appear. Picture: iStock

A YOUNG man faced court this week after a smash and grab for alcohol at a Rockhampton sports club earlier this year.

Dennis Morris Freeman, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 14 to one count each of enter premises and commit indictable offence and failure to appear.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said Freeman, in company of other persons, broke into Rockhampton Hockey Association on January 30 at about 5.30am.

Mr Schoeman said Freeman used an unknown implement to pry open a metal covering on the front window before using it to smash the glass on the window and enter the business.

He said, once inside, Freeman took alcohol from two of the fridges and put it inside a garbage bin he took with him. Freeman smashed the glass doors of one of the fridges with the implement.

He said police from Woorabinda spoke with Freeman on February 19 about the incident, however, he refused to answer any questions.

He said Freeman also failed to appear at Woorabinda Magistrates Court on September 28.

The court heard Freeman had a three-page criminal history.

Freeman’s lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client was hanging around the wrong people and made a very stupid decision.

Ms Legrady said her client planned to return home to be with his family in Woorabinda.

Freeman was ordered to two years’ probation and ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid community service with criminal convictions recorded.