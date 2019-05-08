Youth groups to battle it out for green thumb title

PRIZE money and a free trip to the Ekka are on offer for the group which wins the Youth Produce Display Competition at Rockhampton Show.

The champion group will take home $1500 and a chance to compete against the best in Queensland at the Ekka's Youth in Agriculture competition.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow was grateful for the support from Dominic Doblo, the owner of Doblo's Farmers Market.

"Groups that enter the competition will create large produce displays made from fruit, vegetables, grasses, grains and sugar cane,” Cr Strelow said.

"These are impressive displays that can take weeks to design and hours to put together.

"Every piece of produce used in each display is judged as well, which means using only the best of the best.”

Mr Doblo will provide a $400 voucher to every group that enters the competition to source produce for their display.

He will also provide $1500 prize money for the winning group, $500 for second place and $300 for third.

He was pleased to support the Rockhampton Show and this particular competition.

"Council is leading the way in putting together a great show this year, and I think it's really important for the whole community to get behind it,” he said.

"It's a great event that really brings the younger generation into farming.”

The Ekka will also sponsor the winning group to travel to Brisbane and compete in the Youth in Agriculture competition.

"This competition is a great opportunity for local youth groups and organisations to participate in a real team-building activity, and perhaps even raise some money,” Cr Strelow said.

"A a maximum of eight groups can enter the show so get in quick.”

Visit the Rockhampton Show website for more information.

The Youth Produce Competition is open to youth groups, church youth groups, schools and colleges.

Exhibits must be designed and constructed by 13 to 18-year-olds.