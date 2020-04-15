Menu
CRIME SPREE: These people were captured by CCTV inside Yeppoon's Whisk cafe in the early hours of Monday morning. If you recognise them, contact the police.
Youth nabbed for Easter break-ins

Trish Bowman
15th Apr 2020 3:56 PM
YEPPOON businesses who fell victim to 10 break-ins over the Easter weekend can be assured Yeppoon Police have nabbed one of the culprits and are already investigating others involved in the acts of vandalism and theft are located.

Yeppoon Acting Senior Sergeant Terry Selwood said within 12 hours Police had located a 15-year-old juvenile who is now being dealt with under the provisions of the Juvenile Justices Act.

Snr Sgt Selwood said Police are still investigating the matter to establish the identity of the 15-year old’s accomplices in the Easter weekend crime spree.

“At this juncture in time I would advise businesses to strongly consider installing CTV and a greater level of security,” Snr Sgt Selwood said.

“We were able to identify the juvenile through CTV footage and apprehend the young man very quickly.

“At a time when social distancing and isolation is not just recommended, it is Federal Government regulated, these people have disregarded the law and people’s safety.

“We take these acts seriously and will continue our investigations until all parties are apprehended.”

Overnight on Sunday April 10, the businesses broken in to or vandalised around Yeppoon CBD included The Barber Shop, Whisk, Hairy Business, megalomania, Indian Tonight, Jaques Coastal meats, Keppel Bay sailing Club, Yogalicious, Dominoes and an attempted break-in at accountancy business Charron L Mearns.

If anyone has any information with regard to the offences, please call Yeppoon Station during office hours of 8am-4pm Monday to Friday, or Policelink 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

