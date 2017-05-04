Youth of today the leaders of future

"I AM the youth of today, I am the future."

North Rockhampton State High School student, Mathew Naumann's words rang true at the second annual HEY YOUth summit yesterday.

Students from about six schools came together at the North Rockhampton PCYC to talk about the struggles they're facing and work together to brainstorm solutions.

HEY YOUth summit: Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, held her second HEY YOUth summit canvasing CQ teens to find out what they see as issues affecting their lives.

Hosted by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, the group of high school students around 75 strong opened up about their fears, hopes and dreams.

"I'm here today to raise awareness for our troubles with our youth of society," Mathew said.

"It's important to me because I am the youth of today, I am the future.

"I'm in that state of trouble."

Unemployment was a topic weighing heavy on the student's minds, but Mathew said there were some lessons to be gained as well.

"I'm about to leave school and I may not be able to get a job because of unemployment in our world today," he said.

"I learnt you have to live in today, you can't stay focused on the history.

"You have to be able to say, it's okay - I made a mistake, I can learn from that."

Ms Lauga said the day was about giving the region's youth the opportunity to realise they have a voice - and it needs to be heard.

"Overwhelmingly last year and this year, youth mental health is raised as the number one issue by young people in the room," she said.

"The cost of education has also been a major concern for the young people here."

But the students' ideas go far beyond the youth centre's walls.

"Last year I tabled all of the butchers paper and ideas from the youth summit at parliament," Ms Lauga said.

"I'll do the same this year again."