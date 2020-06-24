Youth provide solutions to barriers they face

LISTEN AND LEARN: Darumbal Community Youth Service youth representative Madison Stokes and youth forum co-facilitator Tarryn Cora with the Youth Forum Report. Picture: Contributed.

DARUMBAL man Tarryn Cora knows the struggles that young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people face in the Rockhampton region.

He also knows the solutions to these problems lie in the same hands.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people are our future generation so we need to treat them with as much respect as they treat us,” he said.

“If we listen to them and they learn from us, then they can be the next generation to pave the way for our people.”

Mr Cora is leading the way in advocating change.

He helped run a forum last year, which was facilitated by Darumbal Community Youth Service, for young people to discuss solutions to barriers they faced such as racism, lack of understanding of culture and socio-economic issues.

The outcomes were released earlier this year in the Youth Forum Report, with the information gathered from 50 participants aged eight to 17.

Twelve recommendations were made in the report, including the implementation of a local racism filter for social media, increased supports in schools, access to flexible funding with decisions to be made at a local level, wider teaching and learning of culture and supports for creating safe and stable homes.

Darumbal Community Youth Service plans to work with police, schools and community members to action the recommendations. A working group meets weekly to discuss ways to drive their implementation.

Darumbal Community Youth Service chief executive Nyoka Fetoa’i said some of those who attended the forum said the report made them feel “respected and heard”.

“I intend to make sure their voice isn’t limited to influencing only our services at Darumbal Community Youth Service but also advocating for systematic changes locally and statewide,” Ms Fetoa’i said.

To join or contribute to the working group phone 4922 6180.

Read the full report at https://darumbal.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/YouthForum_Report_WEB-2.pdf