Youth sail into nation titles

Jordy Fee, Caelan Byrt and Luke Bowman at the recent SQSA selection trials regatta held at Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club on the Sunshine Coast

Jordy Fee, Caelan Byrt and Luke Bowman at the recent SQSA selection trials regatta held at Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club on the Sunshine Coast

TWO young Keppel Bay Sailing Club sailors have secured themselves a spot on the Queensland team to represent their club and their state at the National Sailing Titles to be held in Sydney over the New Year.

Very proud KBSC Coach Conrad Byrt said 3 sailors from the club, Caelan Byrt, Luke Bowman and Jordy Fee competed at SQSA selections trials regatta held at Lake Cootharaba Sailing Club on the Sunshine Coast with 2 getting over the line to secure their place in the Queensland team.

“Twenty-four boats attended the regatta with a range of weather conditions that tested all the athlete’s skills with storms on the first day and winds exceeding 20 knots on the second day,” Conrad said.

“It was a genuine test of their skills and all three sailors should be extremely proud with their results.

“Caelan Byrt achieved 9th overall and 3rd on handicap, Luke Bowman came in 12th overall and 2nd on handicap and Jordy Fee finished 17th overall.

“The top 12 boats were selected to compete in the National Titles from each region and will now join up to 60 boats to compete at the National Titles.”

KBSC Sports Coordinator Ella Sagnol said she was very proud of all three junior sailors’ efforts.

“These young athletes are passionate about their chosen sport. To be selected to compete in a National Title event is another step in the right direction for Caelan and Luke who are both competitive sailors who train hard to achieve their goals.

“Caelan has been sailing for the past 6 years competitively having enjoyed the water from a very young age with Luke first joining the KBSC Tackers program in December 2016.

“Jordy has only recently completed his Tackers training and is already showing such dedication and drive for the sport of sailing, I think we can expect to see great thing from him in the future.

“It is so beneficial for young people to be out enjoying a healthy outdoor sport that helps them to build independence as well as nurturing their ability to work as a team.”

The National Titles will be held in Sydney over New Years at Vaucluse Amateur 12ft Sailing Club with clubs from all over North Queensland, South Queensland, Northern NSW, Southern NSW, Victoria and Tasmania coming together to compete.

Luke and Caelan will be representing South Queensland at the National Titles.