Youth sexual violence funding to help Rocky victims

Minister for Child Safety Di Farmer in Rockhampton at the new Act for Kids office.

THREE Rockhampton organisations have been awarded funds aimed at support young sexual violence victims.

The State Government is investing more than $7.7 million over three years to support young Queenslanders affected by sexual violence.

The three Rockhampton organisations are Act for Kids — $470,000 per year; Darumbal Community Youth Service — $40,000 per year; and Women’s Health Information and Referral Service — $80,000 per year.

Two Gladstone organisations have also been awarded funds — Roseberry Community Services — $30,000 per year; and Women’s Health Awareness Group — $60,000 per year.

Child Safety, Youth and Women Minister Di Farmer said October is Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

“It’s an opportunity for all of us to show support for survivors and to stand together against all forms of sexual violence,” she said.

“Sexual violence affects one in six young women before the age of fifteen, and the effects can be profound and lifelong.”

Ms Farmer said the theme of this year’s Sexual Violence Awareness Month was ‘Start by Believing’.