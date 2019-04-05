Youth Week rolls into Rockhampton Showgrounds tonight

'UNLIMITED' potential, opportunities and skill is the theme of this year's Youth Week.

The theme 'unlimited' not only describes the various events on offer this week, but the possibilities for young people aged 12-25 in the region.

Rockhampton PCYC youth support services coordinator Kylie O'Donnell said the free event is also about encouraging young people to break down social barriers and interact with others through events.

"They can come and see what potential they've got. The only way to know is to try something new,” she said.

"They may find they're good at something and it improves their confidence and self-esteem.

"Everything is meant to be casual, relaxed and fun because when it starts becoming competitive, kids who don't really play netball or football might be put off by it.

"We're really trying to target disengaged youth who may be struggling to find work, on income benefits, not play sport or not have many friends.”

The week is hosted by Rockhampton Youth Interagency Network (RYIN) and kicked off last night with roller skating at Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Today, the second day of Youth Week will revolve around CapriCon.

Ms O'Donnell said with her position as RYIN outgoing chair person, she is involved in advocating for local youth, bringing in guest speakers and holding meetings to target any problem areas or focus on youth trends.

Youth Week 2019 calendar Facebook

"RYIN one was on the advocates in bringing HeadSpace to Rockhampton,” she said.

"In conjunction with CQUniversity, we did a survey of young people, called the Youth With a Voice Project, to find out what issues are for them.

"This week we've got a regional art development grant to host graffiti workshops and circus workshops.

"Generally there's lots of arts and crafts and we're just trying to promote a healthy active lifestyle and getting people trying different sporting events.”

Burgers and free water will also be available at the weeks' events.

Guest speakers including Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga and Member for Capricornia Barry O'Rourke are also expected to inspire youth to find their confidence, speak out and engage.

Ms O'Donnell said another highlight of the week will be when paraplegic athlete Darren Belling comes to Mount Morgan on Wednesday to inspire youth.

"Darren had an accident when he was 18 and has not been able to walk since,” Ms O'Donnell said.

"He'll be coming to be a guest speaker and do workshops around basketball and hockey.

"He'll also be bringing wheelchairs so they can see what it's like to be in wheelchair and the challenges that come with it.

"It's about being inclusive and understanding of everyone. It's not until you're in that situation that you see if from that person's perspective.”

The lead organisations responsible for Youth Week 2019 are Rockhampton PCYC, Roseberry Qld and CQUniversity.

RYIN meets on the first Tuesday of each month at Roseberry Qld from 9am.

The committee welcomes community member of all ages.