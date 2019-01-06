Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woorabinda Police along with the Emerald PCYC and Youth Justice (Emerald), ran a laser tag session for the kids.
Woorabinda Police along with the Emerald PCYC and Youth Justice (Emerald), ran a laser tag session for the kids. Contributed
News

Youth workers and police team up with kids to play laser tag

6th Jan 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOORABINDA Police joined forces with the Emerald PCYC and Youth Justice in Emerald for a laser tag session with kids on December 18

The session had the kids form teams and challenge to outsmart the other teams.

The day was supported with popcorn and water to keep the kids fuelled and kept them eager to go again.

It was organised around short 10-minute contests, with teams rotated.

At the end of the day, there were no clear winners with all teams recording both victories and defeats.

Feedback from the kids showed the event was a success - a huge amount of fun, exciting and a real challenge to do something they had not had a chance to do before.

As a result, Woorabinda Police are looking to run the event again.

They are making plans to source their own equipment to make it a regular event, perhaps with a vision to running a league in Woorabinda.

Laser tag is a tag game played with guns that fire infrared beams.

Infrared-sensitive targets are commonly worn by each player and are sometimes integrated into the arena where the game is played.

Laser tag is popular with a wide range of ages.

Unlike paintball, laser tag is painless because it uses no physical projectiles.

Iindoor versions may be less physically demanding because most indoor venues prohibit running or roughhousing.

emerald pcyc laser tag woorabinda police youth engagement youth justice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    NEW BUSINESS: It's not your typical arcade type centre

    premium_icon NEW BUSINESS: It's not your typical arcade type centre

    Business 'It's more than a passion or hobby for us, it's a career'

    • 6th Jan 2019 4:15 PM
    NITE LIFE: Were you captured out on the town this weekend?

    premium_icon NITE LIFE: Were you captured out on the town this weekend?

    Life Photos taken at Heritage Hotel and Ginger Mule

    Important safety message for property owners

    premium_icon Important safety message for property owners

    News Ergon Energy urges people to take care around yard

    Touching moment between Capri and Leaky captured

    premium_icon Touching moment between Capri and Leaky captured

    Pets & Animals See what Capri has been up to these school holidays

    Local Partners