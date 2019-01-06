Youth workers and police team up with kids to play laser tag

Woorabinda Police along with the Emerald PCYC and Youth Justice (Emerald), ran a laser tag session for the kids.

WOORABINDA Police joined forces with the Emerald PCYC and Youth Justice in Emerald for a laser tag session with kids on December 18

The session had the kids form teams and challenge to outsmart the other teams.

The day was supported with popcorn and water to keep the kids fuelled and kept them eager to go again.

It was organised around short 10-minute contests, with teams rotated.

At the end of the day, there were no clear winners with all teams recording both victories and defeats.

Feedback from the kids showed the event was a success - a huge amount of fun, exciting and a real challenge to do something they had not had a chance to do before.

As a result, Woorabinda Police are looking to run the event again.

They are making plans to source their own equipment to make it a regular event, perhaps with a vision to running a league in Woorabinda.

Laser tag is a tag game played with guns that fire infrared beams.

Infrared-sensitive targets are commonly worn by each player and are sometimes integrated into the arena where the game is played.

Laser tag is popular with a wide range of ages.

Unlike paintball, laser tag is painless because it uses no physical projectiles.

Iindoor versions may be less physically demanding because most indoor venues prohibit running or roughhousing.