Youths armed with broom handle rob Rocky supermarket

Aden Stokes
by
24th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
8AM: ANOTHER wave of juvenile crime has hit Rockhampton, following a vicious group attack on a local business overnight.

About 9pm, a number of juveniles went to IGA on Wandal Rd, approached a staff member and made demands.

One of the staff members was then allegedly assaulted by a broom handle.

The juveniles then ran to cigarette cupboard and allegedly stole a number of cigarettes and tobacco.

They then went to the front doors, hit the exit button and let more kids in.

It is also alleged a physical altercation may have occurred once all juveniles were inside the store.

About 9.41pm, paramedics were called to the IGA, where two people had suffered minor trauma injuries from the alleged incident.

Only one person required further treatment at Rockhampton Hospital, where they were transported in a stable condition.

Police have charged one juvenile with five offences, including attempted robbery, enter premises and commit an indictable offence, armed robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Despite last nights attack, the Wandal Rd IGA is open for business.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901215140.

