Youths break into home, steal car and crash moments later

Police on scene in Woodford Way, Norman Gardens.

Police on scene in Woodford Way, Norman Gardens.

UPDATE 2PM: Police have cleared and secured a home in Woodford Way, Norman Gardens which was broken into by a group of youths this afternoon.

It is understood the youths broke into the home before stealing a Toyota Corolla from the address and crashing it into a light post in the street moments later.

The residents of the home and owners of the vehicle are reportedly away on holiday.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene with four juveniles on board.

Police will remain at the property and conduct a forensic examination.

INITIAL 1.45PM: Police are reportedly searching for a stolen vehicle with four youths on board involved in a crash at Norman Gardens this afternoon.

Initial reports suggest the stolen orange 2018 Toyota Corolla hatchback was last seen leaving the scene of a crash on Woodford Way about 1.30pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the vehicle crashed into a light post.

There were reportedly four juveniles travelling in the vehicle.

More to come.