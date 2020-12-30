Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police on scene in Woodford Way, Norman Gardens.
Police on scene in Woodford Way, Norman Gardens.
Crime

Youths break into home, steal car and crash moments later

Melanie Plane
30th Dec 2020 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2PM: Police have cleared and secured a home in Woodford Way, Norman Gardens which was broken into by a group of youths this afternoon.

It is understood the youths broke into the home before stealing a Toyota Corolla from the address and crashing it into a light post in the street moments later.

The residents of the home and owners of the vehicle are reportedly away on holiday.

The vehicle was last seen fleeing the scene with four juveniles on board.

Police will remain at the property and conduct a forensic examination.

INITIAL 1.45PM: Police are reportedly searching for a stolen vehicle with four youths on board involved in a crash at Norman Gardens this afternoon.

Initial reports suggest the stolen orange 2018 Toyota Corolla hatchback was last seen leaving the scene of a crash on Woodford Way about 1.30pm.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the vehicle crashed into a light post.

There were reportedly four juveniles travelling in the vehicle.

More to come.

car crashes stolen cars tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YEAR IN REVIEW: Canavan on virus, debt, and foreign policy

        Premium Content YEAR IN REVIEW: Canavan on virus, debt, and foreign policy

        Politics “Everyone wants to consign 2020 to history. History has been made in 2020.”

        WEATHER: How much rain has fallen across the CQ region

        Premium Content WEATHER: How much rain has fallen across the CQ region

        Weather The slow, soaking rain is expected to continue throughout the rest of the week.

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Green virus’ on a rising curve

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Green virus’ on a rising curve

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.