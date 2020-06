POLICE CALLED: Police tracked down youths who were spotted throwing rocks at traffic in the Rockhampton CBD.

SEVERAL youths were spotted throwing rocks at vehicles late on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said two or three youths were on the roof of Mathers Shoes on East St, in the Rockhampton CBD around 4.40pm, pelting the peak hour traffic below.

When police arrived at the scene, the youths were understood to have fled towards the river.

It is understood police found the youths and spoke with them on the riverbank about their behaviour.