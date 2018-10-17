Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
But...what about my cat videos.
But...what about my cat videos.
News

YouTube suffers global outage

by Rhian Deutrom
17th Oct 2018 12:16 PM

YouTube users are reporting that the worldwide video streaming service is currently down.

The website appears to be experiencing widespread service disruption.

Users attempting to visit the site have reported seeing a blank website frame instead of the usual homepage.

Users took to social media to confirm that their location was also experiencing the same access issues.

One user tweeted a map of outage hot spots around the world, supplied by downdetector.

YouTube tweeted that it was aware of the disruption to YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music and was working to fix it as soon as possible.

Youtube's message for users during the outage.
Youtube's message for users during the outage.
editors picks server error tech youtube

Top Stories

    SGBR tourism hits record breaking 7.7M visitor high

    premium_icon SGBR tourism hits record breaking 7.7M visitor high

    News REEF tourism stats at all time high as Capricornia grows.

    He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    premium_icon He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    Crime MARK Jason Rogers was described by a judge as 'emotionally unhinged'

    Council tackles climate change with bold new plans

    premium_icon Council tackles climate change with bold new plans

    Council News ELECTRONIC cars, renewable energy and floating solar farm possible

    Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    premium_icon Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    News FOR some it may have just been a shed, but not for the O'Donnells

    Local Partners