Get her out of here boys. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Cricket

YouTube prankster’s mum invades World Cup final

15th Jul 2019 8:15 AM

Streaking's most famous family struck again at the Cricket World Cup.

YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy - whose girlfriend Kinsey Wolanski soared to worldwide fame after invading the pitch at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham - this time sent his mother out to do his dirty work.

Elena Zdorovetskiy wasn't as nimble as her one-day-to-be daughter-in-law, failing to evade security at the match between England and New Zealand.

But she still managed to get her son's YouTube page some free advertising and was celebrated by Vitaly and Wolanski.

Elena's social following has experienced a smaller spike than Wolanski's but she quickly passed 100,000 Instagram followers after her daring run.

Wolanski has 3.2 million after following her charge across the turf in Madrid by attempting to streak at the Copa America final.

There were several streaking incidents during the Cricket World Cup in England, including one naked man who led security on a merry dance before being heavily brought down.

A streaker meets a crashing end. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
cricket world cup pitch invasion streaker youtube
News Corp Australia

