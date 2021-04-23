Menu
An Australia Post employee has faced court after a fight about a wheelie bin inside a home erupted.
Crime

‘You’ve hit me eight times... you’re going to jail’

by Kara Sonter
23rd Apr 2021 2:18 PM
An Australia Post employee has been convicted of domestic violence after a passer by heard him hurling abuse at his partner.

Pine Rivers Magistrates Court heard the man was separated from his partner but still living under the same roof when the altercation happened.

According to police, a member of the public called for help after they heard shouting from the man and the sound of "property damage".

The witness told police they also heard a woman yell "you've hit me eight times now, you're going to jail".

The court heard the pair was arguing over a wheelie bin inside the house, with the man claiming the woman was a "hoarder" and would not let him take it out.

The man said he "pushed her out of the granny flat" but denied an allegation of hitting her in the head during the argument.

"I've never hit her," her said, however pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a domestic violence order.

He was fined $500. A conviction was recorded.

The court heard the man also breached a good behaviour order by committing the fresh offence and was ordered to forfeit his $300 recognisance.

Originally published as 'You've hit me 8 times... you're going to jail': Aus Post worker in court

