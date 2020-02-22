Menu
You’ve never seen an auction quite like this

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 6:00 AM
RAISING money to find a cure for cancer never looked so good.

Rockhampton’s own House of Hope will be auctioned on site today from 11.30am at 3 Maysbrook Crt in Edenbrook Estate, with proceeds to be donated to the organisation.

Edenbrook Estate joined forces with Chris Warren Homes and other local sponsors to ensure the 215 sq m home became a reality.

Built on a beautiful 728 sq m block of land near a cul-de-sac, the property is nestled among the estate’s quality homes.

After construction began before Christmas, it was built to mighty praise.

The property consists of four bedrooms, open plan living and a separate media room.

The Morning Bulletin recently reported senior property consultant for RMW Property Agents, Lucas Wilson said the House of Hope concept was created two years ago over a cup of coffee.

Now the long-awaited day has come.

Marketing agent Rory Wex from RMW Property Agents will be on site while Triple M will make an appearance along with a jumping castle, face painting, a barbecue, coffee, cookies and more.

Visit cancerqld.org.au to register for the auction or make a donation to the cause.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

