Yucatan firming to run in Caulfield Cup

YUCATAN is now likely to contest Saturday's $5million Caulfield Cup as Racing Victoria's Greg Carpenter considers a Melbourne Cup penalty for the explosive stayer.

Owner Lloyd Williams indicated the raider is an 80 per cent chance of returning to Caulfield, scene of his devastating Herbert Power Stakes demolition last Saturday.

If trainer Aidan O'Brien and Williams agree to back up Yucatan, he will be ridden in the Cup by Michael Walker with only 52kg.

Carpenter rule on a Melbourne Cup penalty for Yucatan on Monday.

With Herbert Power victory, the Irish star is exempt from Caulfield Cup ballot.

Yucatan ($7) is currently third favourite for the Saturday's Cup behind Youngstar ($5) and Kings Will Dream ($6).

O'Brien could have a powerful hand in the Cup if both Yucatan and The Cliffsofmoher ($9), an eye-catching Caulfield Stakes fourth, both return to Caulfield.

Yucatan is at No 55 in the Melbourne Cup order of entry and probably needs a 2.5kg re-handicap to climb into the 24-horse field.

CAULFIELD CUP

Examine runners in with chance to start Caulfield Cup on Saturday.

1. BEST SOLUTION

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Starts: 21:8-2-3

Caulfield: 0-0-0

Odds: $17

Versatile and tough stayer in peak form. Has shouldered 60kg in winning two Group 1s and a Group 2.

2. HOMESMAN

Trainer: Liam Howley

Jockey: Ben Melham

Starts: 12: 4-3-1

Caulfield: 3: 2-0-0

Odds: $13

Been shaping well as a Caulfield Cup until failure in the Underwood Stakes. Back to a handicap and likes Caulfield so not out of it.

3. YUCATAN

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: N/A

Starts: 13: 3-3-3

Caulfield: 1: 1-0-0

Odds: $7

Incredible Herbert Power Stakes win over Cup course and distance. A decision will be made early in the week as to whether he runs.

4. KINGS WILL DREAM

Trainer: Darren Weir

Jockey: Craig Williams

Starts: 12: 6-1-4

Caulfield: 2: 0-0-1

Odds: $6

Has been set for this race since winning the Mornington Cup. Great run in the Turnbull.

5. NIGHT'S WATCH

Trainer: Darren Weir

Jockey: Ben Allen

Starts: 18: 8-2-2

Caulfield: 4: 3-0-0

Odds: $9

Not disgraced when sixth in the Caulfield Stakes. Looked a bit dour in the closing stages. Should be ready for 2400m and drops down to 52kg.

Ace High charges to victory in Hill Stakes.

6. ACE HIGH

Trainer: David Payne

Jockey: Damien Oliver

Starts: 21: 5-3-0

Caulfield: 0:0-0-0

Odds: $13

Victoria Derby winner and comes off last-start win in the Group 2 Hill Stakes (2000m).

7. THE CLIFFSOFMOHER

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Hugh Bowman

Starts: 16-3-3-2

Caulfield: 1: 0-0-0

Odds: $9

Runner-up in last year's Derby to stablemate Wings Of Eagles. Ran a strong fourth in the Caulfield Stakes behind Benbatl on Saturday.

8. UNFORGOTTEN

Trainer: Chris Waller

Jockey: Michael Walker

Starts: 13: 6-2-1

Caulfield: 1: 0-0-0

Odds: $13

Not much went right in the Caulfield Stakes. Step up to 2400m is ideal and will carry only 52.5kg. Query whether she'll run.

9. JON SNOW

Trainer: Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman

Jockey: Damian Lane

Starts: 20: 4-1-6

Caulfield: 3: 0-0-1

Odds: $51

Tough Kiwi whose two Australian runs have been sound. Loves it wet. Unlucky in the Caulfield Cup last year.

10. SOUND CHECK

Trainer: Michael Moroney

Jockey: Jordan Childs

Starts: 16: 7-2-1

Caulfield: 0: 0-0-0

Odds: $17

Has four wins from 2200-2800m. Group 2 winner and narrowly beaten by Best Solution last start.

11. HARLEM

Trainer: D & B Hayes & T Dabernig

Jockey: N/A

Starts: 25: 4-2-2

Caulfield: 6: 1-1-0

Odds: $51

Australian Cup winner who has been steadily building towards peak form. Stable won this race last year with Boom Time. Unlikely to run after poor effort in the Caulfield Stakes.

12. TOSEN BASIL

Trainer: Darren Weir

Jockey: John Allen

Starts: 23: 5-4-3

Caulfield: 2: 0-1-0

Odds: $17

A Caulfield Cup run is in doubt after his disappointing effort in the Caulfield Stakes on Saturday.

13. CHESTNUT COAT

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi

Jockey: Yuga Kawada

Starts: 17: 4-5-1

Caulfield: 0: 0-0-0

Odds: $26

Good fifth in the Tenno Sho marks him out as serious contender. Two wins from three 2400m attempts.

14. MIGHTY BOSS

Trainer: Mick Price

Jockey: Tim Clark

Starts: 13: 2-1-0

Caulfield: 6: 1-0-0

Odds: $101

Best win was at $101 in last year's Caulfield Guineas. He's going to be at similar odds.

15. EMOTIONLESS

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey:N/A

Starts: 10: 3-2-1

Odds: N/A

Stewards will decide today if the horse is fit to accept for the race. Unlikely.

16. THE TAJ MAHAL

Trainer: Liam Howley

Jockey: James McDonald

Starts: 23: 3-4-3

Caulfield: 1: 0-0-0

Odds: $17

Flying. Strong win in the JRA Cup at The Valley. Won Zipping Classic last spring.

17. YOUNGSTAR

Trainer: Chris Waller

Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy

Starts: 11: 4-1-3

Caulfield: 0: 0-0-0

Odds: $17

Briefly threatened to beat her illustrious stablemate Winx in the Turnbull Stakes. Extra distance ideal and will only carry 51.5kg.

Chris Waller still undecided on what is next for Egg Tart.

18. EGG TART

Trainer: Chris Waller

Jockey: N/A

Starts: 21: 7-2-4

Caulfield: 1: 0-0-0

Odds: $17

Made up ground for third in bog conditions at Randwick on Saturday. Stable undecided whether she will back up.

19. DURETTO

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Dwayne Dunn

Starts: 21: 6-4-3

Caulfield: 0: 0-0-0

Odds: $26

Four of six wins have come at 2400m. Veteran in the best form of his career.

20. COUNT OCTAVE

Trainer: Chris Waller

Jockey: Michael Walker

Starts: 11: 2-3-3

Caulfield: 0: 0-0-0

Odds: $51

Only two wins have come at 2400m. Has thrived at Werribee under Chris Waller's care.

21. RED VERDON

Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: N/A

Starts: 25: 4-9-1

Caulfield: 0: 0-0-0

Odds: $26

Has been competing at elite levels in England and seemingly developing into a bridesmaid because of minor injury issues. Talented and capable.

22. FINCHE

Trainer: Chris Waller

Jockey: N/A

Starts: 8: 3-0-2

Caulfield: 0: 0-0-0

Odds: $51

Intriguing runner. Son of Frankel who was a last start Group 3 winner at Deauville in August when trained by Andre Fabre. Since been transferred to Chris Waller.

Big Duke has disappointed at his past two starts.

23. BIG DUKE

Trainer: Darren Weir

Jockey: N/A

Starts: 26: 7-4-4

Caulfield: 6: 1-0-0

Odds: $101

Terrible run in the Herbert Power. His jockey Craig Williams could offer no explanation. Doubtful to back up.

24. VENGEUR MASQUE

Trainer: Mike Moroney

Jockey: Patrick Moloney

Starts: 25: 4-4-0

Caulfield: 6: 0-0-0

Odds: $101

Capable stayer who was a little disappointing last start when fifth in The Bart Cummings. He'll strip fitter but is a query in this class.

25. SEDANZER

Trainer: Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott

Jockey: Tim Clark

Starts: 22: 8-2-1

Caulfield: 1: 0-0-0

Odds: $101

Terrible run in the Caulfield Stakes when last on Saturday. He's an unlikely starter.

26.

MISS ADMIRATION

Trainer: Mick Price

Jockey: N/A

Starts: 18: 2-0-3

Caulfield: 3: 0-0-1

Odds: $101

Useful staying mare who ran on well in the Herbert Power. She's trained on the track so if she can get a start expect they'll take it.