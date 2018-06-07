Yvonne's one step closer to her nuclear dream

PASSION FOR SCIENCE: St Ursula's College Year 11 student, Yvonne Drejer, with head of Science and Technology, Samantha Meager.

PASSION FOR SCIENCE: St Ursula's College Year 11 student, Yvonne Drejer, with head of Science and Technology, Samantha Meager. Contributed

ST URSULA'S College, Yeppoon, Year 11 student, Yvonne Drejer, is one step closer to her dream career as a nuclear engineer.

Yvonne applied for, and was accepted into, the Queensland University of Technology 2018 Vice-Chancellor's Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths Camp, a five-day residential school experience in September this year.

Yvonne said she was very excited to receive notification that her application was successful.

"My reaction was one of extreme joy; I study biology, chemistry and physics at St Ursula's, so I'm excited I was chosen,” Yvonne said.

"Nuclear engineering is the field I want to study; the shortage of power is a major issue and I want to research sustainable energy and explore renewable and reliable sources.”

"My biology teacher, Mrs Meager, encouraged me to look into the QUT STEM Camp, and once I realised that I was eligible to attend, I talked to my parents about it and lodged an application.”

As one of 80 regional students accepted into the program, Yvonne's transport to and from Brisbane, accommodation, meals, and program materials are fully funded by QUT.

QUT STEM Camp attendees nominate their STEM discipline preference for the residential school, and experience first-hand the daily work of an engineer.

"I'm looking forward to networking with like-minded people; QUT STEM Camp students are inducted into the Scholars' Program, which provides access to STEM events, activities and workshops,” Yvonne said.

Head of Science and Technology at St Ursula's College, Samantha Meager said it was her goal to inspire as many students as possible to explore future pathways in STEM.

"I encourage students to push for the A-level; it's wonderful when I know students experience that 'a-ha' moment, when they realise how awesome science is,” Mrs Meager said.

"Programs like the QUT STEM Camp provide hands-on learning opportunities and open doors for our future scientists and engineers,” she said.