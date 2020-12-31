Zac Efron purchases $2m Aussie home

There have been rumours that Zac Efron is permanently moving to Australia all year, after falling in love with Byron Bay resident Vanessa Valladares in July.

The actor, 33, has now added fuel to those rumours after purchasing land in Tweed Valley, a town on the Tweed River in northeast New South Wales.

Sources tell the Daily Mailthat he bought the block of land for $2 million, with plans to build his own home.

The 128.7 hectare block of land boasts mountain views, valleys, streams and a rainforest. It also has three clear-water creeks, rock waterfalls, waterholes and two spring-fed dams.

The news comes after Efron listed his LA mansion for sale for a whopping $7.8 million.

The actor is said to have bought a large parcel of land in the Tweed Valley. Picture: Supplied

The High School Musical star bought the lavish home seven years ago for $5.8 million.

Efron met his current girlfriend, Australian waitress Vanessa Valladares, when she was working at the Byron Bay General Store cafe.

It turns out she has her boss to thank for introducing her to the hunky star.

As the story goes, the romance began at the cafe where Ms Valladares was waiting tables and making coffee. It is understood her boss first encouraged the pair to get to know each other, believing they'd hit it off.

"They were introduced by her boss," a source told Who magazine.

Another source confirmed to People that the pair "started hanging out in July and recently took a ski trip together".

"You can tell that they are having fun," they said. "She spends a lot of time at his house."

"Things moved quickly and Vanessa spends most nights at Zac's house. They are both very smitten with each other."

Zac has found love in Australia with Byron Bay waitress Vanessa Valladares. Picture: Media Mode

It's understood Efron arrived in Australia just before international borders were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, the star cancelled his scheduled flight back to LA.

"He was only planning to fly home if he had to," a source revealed to the Daily Mail. "He didn't really want to go back to America."

Zac had purchased the ticket just in case his application for a visa extension was denied by the Department of Home Affairs.

However it seems as if his visa was extended from three months to 12 months.

In September, it was revealed that Efron had "inspected and put in an offer" on a home in Byron Bay, The Daily Telegraph reports. However, he was outbid at the last minute.

Since being in the country, he has worked on the movie Gold in South Australia, and will soon be teaming up with Dannii Minogue for an animation produced by KIIS FM radio host Kyle Sandilands.

