Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares have split.
Zac Efron splits from Aussie girlfriend

by Jonathon Moran
20th Apr 2021 7:30 PM
Zac Efron is single after splitting from girlfriend Vanessa Valladares.

The Daily Telegraph can confirm the Hollywood star is no longer dating the brunette cafe waitress.

Efron, 33, has been based in Australia since March last year, buying land near the beach in northern NSW.

Vanessa and Zac have been practically inseparable since they started dating. Picture: Media-mode.com
Despite COVID, he has had a busy few months, shooting survival thriller Gold in South Australia.

He has also been busy filming Netflix series Down To Earth, visiting iconic Australian locations.

Efron and Valladares met when she worked as a waitress at the Byron Bay General Store cafe some time after he arrived in Australia and were photographed over the past year together in Thredbo, Sydney and Melbourne, as well as of course the north coast of NSW.

Regarded one of the top male stars in Hollywood, Efron is notoriously private.

He has long enjoyed a strong connection with Australia, regularly visiting here for work and pleasure.

 

Zac and Vanessa go bush. Picture: Media-mode.com
Efron has long spoken of his desire to set up home here.

His big film credits include The Greatest Showman, Baywatch, The Paperboy, 17 Again, Bad Neighbours and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.

For his Down To Earth series meanwhile, Efron has been shooting alongside wellness expert Darin Olien as the pair search for healthy and sustainable ways to live while showcasing local food, culture and customs.

They have shared a series of images on social media, including a stop atBarrington Tops in NSW to visit Tasmanian devil wildlife sanctuary, Aussie Ark.

This week, they visited the Great Barrier Reef and spent time at The Australian Institute of Marine Science in Townsville.

