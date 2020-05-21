Zamia Walk: dangerous and overgrown

OVERGROWN AND DANGEROUS: Local hiker Ian McCarthy won’t be attempting the Zamia Walk again anytime soon.

OVERGROWN AND DANGEROUS: Local hiker Ian McCarthy won’t be attempting the Zamia Walk again anytime soon.

“NASTY snakes and spiders, wild pigs and brumbies, fires and flash flooding.”

It sounds like something out of an Indiana Jones film, but according to 65-year-old Ian McCarthy and 70-year-old Ann Munro it feels as though it could be your reality when hiking Mount Archer’s Zamia trail.

The hiking buddies attempted the walk last Sunday, but found they were unable to complete it due to a section of the track that they described as “overgrown and dangerous”.

“To be honest, when I was getting through the head- high grass (the worst bit) I wasn’t happy,” Mr McCarthy said.

“My main fear being snake bites and nasty spiders crawling down my back.”

According to Ms Munro that section of the track was the reason she stopped hiking the Zamia years ago – and five years later it was looking worse than ever.

The two maintain they will not be returning to the track until it has been fixed and they feel safe to do so.

“We are not asking for a two-lane highway here or a concrete pathway, just a well-defined track,” Mr ­McCarthy said.

“The track starts to narrow and become overgrown from the Moores Creek walk through sign and is very rough and overgrown for about a kilometre onwards towards Moores Creek.”

Mr McCarthy admits he is aware of and accepts the risks that come with walking the trail, but says being able to see the trail doesn’t seem like too much to ask.

“All I would like is the opportunity, if something nasty is on the track, to stop, step back and step aside,” he said.

“I walk this track and am well aware of the hazards involved and that’s fine, but it’s made all the more difficult if you can’t see the track.”

Locals have also voiced their concerns regarding the state of the Bracken Fern Way track, citing similar issues of overgrown grass.

The Morning Bulletin has made contact with Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science for comment.