Zap away unwanted tatts in a flash in CQ

TRENDS do change and after years of ink going mainstream, the tide is turning back.

With more and more people electing to be “clean skin”, the demand for tattoo removal - particularly cosmetic tattoo removal - is rising says CQ Tattoo Removal Clinic’s QLD Health Licensed and Certified Laser Clinician and Laser Safety Officer Tineeke Tucker.

After an unpleasant experience at another tattoo removal clinic, this client came to CQ Tattoo Removal Clinic to lighten his tattoo for a cover-up. This is a before and after his new tattoo.

“The beauty of this technology is it allows people, whose taste has changed, to have a complete removal or lighten the area for a new tattoo,” Tineeke said.

Like many others who have dabbled with spur-of-the-moment tattoos, The Morning Bulletin journalist Steph Allen has a number of faded and poorly done tatts she prefers weren’t on her skin - forever.

“I had resigned to keeping the patchy, blotchy ink jobs, but when I stumbled across CQ Tattoo Removal Clinic I was intrigued,” she said.

“Perhaps I didn’t have to tolerate body art I didn’t love anymore.”

Enter Tineeke - the clinic’s owner and expert clinician.

“Admittedly, I was trepidatious upon entering the Elphinstone St clinic for my first appointment which would tackle a quote on my hip (I now find corny), mismatched and discoloured cosmetic eyebrow tattoos and poor quality finger tattoos - for $176 a pop,” she said.

The removal of an upper arm tattoo after five sessions.

“Tineeke inspected my tattoos, alleviated any concerns, and educated me on the process in a thorough and detailed 30 minute consultation.

“I was satisfied - let’s zap these suckers off.”

Steph said one of the first questions people ask is about pain, and yes she admits there is some, but there is also the option of topical numbing cream.

But for those with tattoos, it is only a bit more irksome than getting them and it’s over in a flash. Literally.

Tineeke began her skin care journey with a Diploma of Beauty Therapy in 2000 when she worked in salons and clinics across the state.

Tattoo removal process after three treatments on an inner forearm tattoo.

In 2013 she decided to further her qualifications with a license in tattoo removal.

“I have always had a strong interest in treating skin, more or less diversifying a little bit,” she said.

“I decided tattoo removal was something the town needed. There was a demand for it.”

She opened the clinic in September 2014 and has seen a steady increase in returning clients keen to either “go bare” or lighten their tattoos enough for cover-ups.

“The main thing is getting our name out there and our dedication in providing exceptional client care and uparalleled tattoo removal experience and results,” she said.

Education about the process and post-care treatment is pivotal, says Tineeke, as it can prevent infection and other preventable effects.

“I teach clients how to look after their skin post treatment and that advice is an important part of the removal,” she said.

“It’s imperative people see someone who specialises in tattoo removal only. It’s a very, very specialised field.”

Progress on cosmetic tattoos after three tattoo removal sessions.

On average, a removal takes between seven and 10 sessions, depending on a number of individual factors.

These include quality, type and depth of ink, the ink saturation in the skin, a person’s immune system function, medication, pre or existing conditions and health.