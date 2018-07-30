Menu
Zara Tindall has revealed the trauma of suffering two miscarriages. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images for Artemis Quadrathlon
Celebrity

Zara Tindall reveals secret trauma

by The Sun
30th Jul 2018 6:18 AM

ZARA Tindall has revealed she had a second miscarriage shortly after losing her unborn child in 2016.

The Queen's eldest granddaughter, 37, said her secret second heartache, after her first trauma was announced, happened "really early on" in the pregnancy, The Sun reports.

Zara Tindall, who gave birth to her second child Lena in June, has revealed she suffered two miscarriages. Picture: Getty Images
Tindall, who had her second daughter Lena in June, said: "I think you need to go through a period where you don't talk about it because it's too raw.

"But, as with everything, time's a great healer."

She explained her first miscarriage was doubly tough because the pregnancy had been made public, as is the rule for descendants of the Queen.

 

Zara Tindall with daughter Mia Tindall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
"We had to tell everyone and it's like, everyone knows - that's the hardest bit."

But when she lost the second baby, Tindall and her husband, former rugby ace Mike Tindall, were able to mourn in private.

 

 

Tindall gave birth first daughter Mia (pictured) in 2014. Picture: Getty
The horse-riding Olympian also said mourning was easier for her when the miscarriage happened earlier on in the pregnancy.

"I think a lot of the time you're lucky if it happens a lot earlier," she said.

"It's something a lot of families are affected by but then, hopefully, a lot of the stories I've heard, they've gone on and had more children and they're very lucky."

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.

