Zarraffa's guns blazing for drive-thru opening

AFTER 36 drive-thru stores across Australia, it is hoped there is little that will go wrong when the next one opens in the Beef Capital.

Zarraffa's Coffee's much anticipated drive-thru store on Musgrave St is set to open its windows to motorists on Monday.

"We will start off guns blazing,” Zarraffa's Coffee chief executive officer and founder Kenton Campbell said.

He said the biggest dilemma the company faced in Rockhampton was finding the right location, and after many years of searching, they found the perfect place.

Situated at the river end of Musgrave St near Giant Rockhampton, the drive-thru site offers two entry points and parking spaces on site.

It also offers in-house dining for those that still want to stop and read the newspaper while enjoying a hot cup of coffee.

Mr Campbell said regional drive-thru stores were the top 10 performers for Zarraffa's and given the support Rockhampton customers had shown the company when it was in its former location, he expected the new drive-thru on Musgrave St to be a buzz.

He said while the top five hot drinks remained the same throughout the year, in summer cold fusions are very popular. And that doesn't change from selling coffees inside or through the drive-thru.

On top of this, there is a drive-thru food menu where the items are 'driving friendly', including zed bread, smashed avo and gourmet sausage rolls.

Mr Campbell there was one team of staff to serve customers going through drive-thru and another team focused on serving customers that go in the store.

"Up to 14 people can sit inside comfortably,” he said.

Mr Campbell said since closing the old store, the company had changed it's menu a bit and it was now had a more extensive range.

Speaking of staff, Mr Campbell said Zarraffa's was able to retain some of its former staff members from the previous store, but unfortunately there were some that couldn't wait and had managed to get a job elsewhere.

He said there was a total of 28 staff members onboard when the drive-thru opens

Mr Campbell said it will take about six-months to know what is working in this particular store and what isn't.

He paid tribute to customers in the region and their loyalty.

"It's because how well the one in the centre went that we had to do this (drive-thru),” Mr Campbell said.

The store is open Monday to Sunday, 5am to 10pm.