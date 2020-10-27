Zebra Metals dispersal: Huge auction plans revealed

RON and Tracey Bowes have decided to take a step back from their Zebra Metals business to spend more time with their growing family.

With two sons and three grandsons, it has taken a little bit of pink – there’s a granddaughter on the way – for Ron and Tracey to ponder the prospect of retirement.

The Bowes have been managing businesses under The Zebra Group of companies in the Rockhampton area for more than 30 years.

The Zebra Group is a leader in many industries, beginning with truck wrecking before moving on to scrap metal recycling, rubbish removal, and new and second-hand car parts.

It currently transports and processes more than 30,000 tonnes of recyclables a year and collects, dismantles, and recycles more than 2,000 vehicles per year.

Zebra Metals has instructed Pickles, auction and valuation specialist, to sell a range of balers, trucks, excavators, trailers, tankers, tippers, dollys, and more in a complete dispersal auction.

Pickles Rockhampton will hold an on-site auction for the assets, which is not only a sign the business is getting back to a post-COVID normal, but reflects the important role Ron and Tracey have played, and will continue to play, in the community.

“We are expecting strong attendance with business owners and buyers coming from across the region to snaffle a great deal,” said Pickles Rockhampton Branch Manager, Geoff Payne.

“We will honour social distancing rules and a Visitor Health Declaration is to be completed on entry.”

Assets are located at Pickles Rockhampton (35-51 Somerset Road, Gracemere) and can be inspected on the day or prior to auction by appointment.

LIVE AUCTION ONSITE

Friday 30 October 2020, 10am AEST

The auction will be held onsite on Friday, 30 October as a one-off live event where people can see the assets up close on the day.

ONLINE AUCTIONS

Bids will also be accepted on Friday via PicklesLIVE (on the website) or the PicklesLIVE App on smartphone or tablet. The assets have been split into four separate auctions to enable bidders to take advantage of all the assets available.

Details are:

Sale 1: Industrial Engines and General Good

Ends 3pm AEST Friday 30 October

View listing here

Sale 2: Workshop and Tooling Equipment

Ends 4pm AEST Friday 30 October

View listing here

Sale 3: Scrap Metal Processing Equipment

Ends 5pm AEST Friday 30 October

View listing here

Sale 4: Damaged Excavators, Forklifts, and Spare Parts

Ends 6pm AEST Friday 30 October

View listing here

Interested parties are asked to register on the prior to the auction.