Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zeek Power performs Kiss by Prince in the grand final of The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.
Zeek Power performs Kiss by Prince in the grand final of The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.
News

Zeek brings his power to CQ

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
28th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN we first met Zeek Power, the already-accomplished artist was travelling to Mackay as he headed out on tour following his recent appearances on The Voice Australia this season. Now the young star has something special in store, a peformance in the town he once called his home, Rockhampton.

Zeek will perform in a line-up with Busby Marou at the city’s Great Western Hotel on Thursday.

And he couldn’t be any more excited.

He spoke exclusively to The Morning Bulletin this week to share his thoughts on his return to the region and his artistry. “It’s going to be the first time I’ve ever performed in Rockhampton as an artist,” he said. “The last time I was in Rocky for an extended period of time, I was in high school.

“I’m really looking forward to share my music and see some familiar faces again.”

Zeek’s experience on The Voice Australia, where he made the grand final, gave him the confidence he needed to take the music industry by storm.

“The big thing which has developed within myself coming off The Voice was self-belief in what I’m trying to do,” he said.

For more information on Zeek’s upcoming performance at the Great Western Hotel, contact the venue on (07) 4922 3888.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    RRC won’t be bailed out after levee cost blowout

    premium_icon RRC won’t be bailed out after levee cost blowout

    News No more money for the levee means a change of plans is on the cards.

    Food, wine, music: The perfect combo

    Food, wine, music: The perfect combo

    News Check out the schedule the annual event held this weekend

    ‘Premier, let’s build it here’ MP’s push to have Rocky-based govt office

    premium_icon ‘Premier, let’s build it here’ MP’s push to have Rocky-based...

    News The Queensland Government is launching a new public service, but where will it be...

    CQ homes go under the hammer

    premium_icon CQ homes go under the hammer

    News Two properties will go up for auction this weekend, each offering a slice of luxury...