Zeek brings his power to CQ

Zeek Power performs Kiss by Prince in the grand final of The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

WHEN we first met Zeek Power, the already-accomplished artist was travelling to Mackay as he headed out on tour following his recent appearances on The Voice Australia this season. Now the young star has something special in store, a peformance in the town he once called his home, Rockhampton.

Zeek will perform in a line-up with Busby Marou at the city’s Great Western Hotel on Thursday.

And he couldn’t be any more excited.

He spoke exclusively to The Morning Bulletin this week to share his thoughts on his return to the region and his artistry. “It’s going to be the first time I’ve ever performed in Rockhampton as an artist,” he said. “The last time I was in Rocky for an extended period of time, I was in high school.

“I’m really looking forward to share my music and see some familiar faces again.”

Zeek’s experience on The Voice Australia, where he made the grand final, gave him the confidence he needed to take the music industry by storm.

“The big thing which has developed within myself coming off The Voice was self-belief in what I’m trying to do,” he said.

For more information on Zeek’s upcoming performance at the Great Western Hotel, contact the venue on (07) 4922 3888.