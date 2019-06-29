Zeek is Power-ing up for The Voice grand final

REAL CONTENDER: Zeek Power during his first live show performance on The Voice .

ZEEK Power has gone from wildcard to superhero on The Voice.

After his most confident performance yet, the 28-year-old singer/songwriter is now in real contention to win the singing show title.

Coach Guy Sebastian told Power his rendition of The Weeknd's Pray For Me on Monday night was so good that he could win the show.

"That's hands down the best performance I've seen in years on any show like this,” Sebastian said.

"You are why these shows exist - the true meaning. You're an artist. I was fixated.”

Power, who grew up in Rockhampton and Bowen, not only played guitar in the performance, he also rapped the lyrics performed by Kendrick Lamar in the original version.

"Guy doesn't mince his words,” Power said. "He's been honest the entire time, so to hear him say that was a good feeling to affirm I'm doing the right thing and I've got to continue trusting my instincts.”

But what made Monday night's performance special was it featured the animated drawings of his wife Naz projected onto the screens behind him.

"The fact that I got to share the experience and performance alongside the talents of my wife is definitely the major highlight for me,” he said.

"I was so proud as a husband to show off what Naz does as well.

"It was the first time I felt like she was up there with me. It's something we'll both remember for the rest of our lives.”

While he may have impressed the coaches last week, Power will have to impress the viewing public this week with viewer votes now determining the eliminations.

"It's a little bit daunting; we can't hide behind our coaches any more,” he said.

"Kelly's trusted me and released me to trust my musical instincts. What I'm working on this week is a little bit different to what's been seen so far, but I just trust myself as a performer and singer and have fun with it.

"Every week the challenge for all of us is to continually show growth and to show viewers we're here to work hard. It's not just a TV show to us; this is real life. We're serious about our music and we love it.”

The Voice grand final week starts on Monday, July 1, at 7.30pm on Nine.