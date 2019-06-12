Zeek Power proves to Australia he's got The Voice

ROCKY'S OWN: Zeek Power, right, competed against Kristie Mercer and Jazmin Varlet during his knockout round on The Voice .

ZEEK Power only had one minute to make his mark in his knockout round performance on The Voice and he made the most of it.

The singer songwriter, who grew up in Rockhampton and Bowen was victorious in his three-way battle against fellow Team Kelly singers Jazmin Varlet and Kristie Mercer last night.

"You only get 60 seconds to grab everyone's attention and take them on a short journey,” he said.

"I knew I needed to keep my head in the game and not lose myself too much in the song and the delivery.

"I was up against two very soulful, powerhouse vocalists but I didn't ever see it as a disadvantage. It was an opportunity to find ways I could stick out with the song I was given.”

Power's rendition of Sam Smith's chart-topping debut single Lay Me Down was the clear winner for his coach Kelly Rowland.

"(Smith) is an incredible vocalist and he brings so much emotion in the way he sings,” Power said.

"I was never going to try to sound exactly like him. It was more a matter of how can I put my thumbprint on this song and make it unique?”

The 28-year-old looks forward to working more closely with Rowland ahead of the reality show's battle round - the final hurdle before the publicly voted live shows.

"It's very easy to rely purely on talent, but Kelly focuses on practising something so much that it becomes second nature so that you're just breathing the song,” he said.

"Moving forward to the next round I want to be in that headspace where everything is second nature and once it comes to game time it's like 'Yeah I know what I'm doing'.”

Since his blind audition aired last month, Power has been flooded with messages of support from home.

"I've had old school mates not just from Bowen but my earlier school years in Rocky getting back in touch to send words of encouragement,” he said.

"I'm stoked I get to talk to these people again.

"I love that I get to represent all my family and friends and the community, and hopefully do them proud.”

The Voice continues on Sunday at 7pm on Nine.