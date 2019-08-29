Zilzie brothers escape fines for drugs charges

Two Zilzie brothers will have to attend a drug diversion program after facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court.

TWO Zilzie brothers today escaped fines for drug offences but were ordered to attend a drug diversion program.

Blake Elliot Bartrop, 28, and Owen James Bartrop, 32, faced Yeppoon Magistrates Court on charges stemming from a police search of their Reef Street residence on July 20.

In relation to Blake's four charges, the prosecution said police had found a small amount of cannabis, cannabis seeds and drug utensils in his bedroom.

Owen faced one charge of possessing a drug utensil which police had found in his room.

Both men entered guilty pleas, did not have previous histories of drug offending, and were placed on six-month good behaviour bonds.