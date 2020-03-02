Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
When police caught up with Owden Jack Dundon he learned a hard lesson.
When police caught up with Owden Jack Dundon he learned a hard lesson.
News

Zilzie driver gets hard lesson

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALL Owden Jack Dundon had to do was not drive for three months.

But he couldn’t resist.

With his licence disqualified by a court order, he drove from his Zilzie residence to the shops to get groceries and was caught by police.

The July 2018 offence came back to haunt the 31-year-old in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday, when after some delays, he pleaded guilty to disqualified driving.

The message to Dundon from Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale was clear.

“You’ve caused an awful problem for yourself by not sticking to the disqualification period that you had,” she said.

“All I can do is just implore you not to drive in this time.”

Dundon was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for two years.

disqualified driving owden jack dundon yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: In the crowd at the AFL Challenge Cup

        premium_icon GALLERY: In the crowd at the AFL Challenge Cup

        News PHOTOS: Were you watching when Yeppoon Swans faced North Mackay Saints?

        A firey rivalry ends in defeat

        premium_icon A firey rivalry ends in defeat

        Sport ‘We were all looking so good during pre-season, but we need to put it on the park –...

        Afternoon horse fall causes back injury

        premium_icon Afternoon horse fall causes back injury

        News The patient was taken to Rockhampton Hospital