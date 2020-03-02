Zilzie driver gets hard lesson

When police caught up with Owden Jack Dundon he learned a hard lesson.

ALL Owden Jack Dundon had to do was not drive for three months.

But he couldn’t resist.

With his licence disqualified by a court order, he drove from his Zilzie residence to the shops to get groceries and was caught by police.

The July 2018 offence came back to haunt the 31-year-old in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday, when after some delays, he pleaded guilty to disqualified driving.

The message to Dundon from Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale was clear.

“You’ve caused an awful problem for yourself by not sticking to the disqualification period that you had,” she said.

“All I can do is just implore you not to drive in this time.”

Dundon was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for two years.