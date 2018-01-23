Zilzie dumping dangerous and illegal

ONGOING: This illegal dumping of waste on private land at Zilzie is not the first report in recent months.

ONGOING: This illegal dumping of waste on private land at Zilzie is not the first report in recent months. Picasa

PRIVATE property in Zilzie has become an illegal and unauthorised dumping zone that is putting residents and the environment at risk.

The illegal disposal of household rubbish, used solvents and other dangerous materials on privately owned land on the creek side of Great Barrier Reef Resort Zilzie has gotten out of control, causing multiple fires at the weekend and creating a potential environmental risk that puts residents in danger.

Concerned Livingstone resident Darryl Purdie said the area had him worried - and he was not alone.

Resident Darryl Purdie is worried about the safety of residents and the environment at Zilzie. Austin King

"I'm very concerned about children wandering through this area unsupervised. There are so many hazards, used solvent containers, general household waste, broken glass, old vehicle parts, among other things,” Mr Purdie said.

"The place is one big environmental hazard.

"In my opinion, while the fires are a huge concern on their own, the section of land in question is listed as an 'at risk of tidal surges' area, which means if we happen to get a large tidal surge, there is nothing stopping this waste being swept into our ocean, which then becomes a hazard for our marine life.

"As a local I am concerned. This has the potential of being a major environmental disaster, is an absolute eyesore and is a place of danger for local residents.”

Mr Purdie said Livingstone Shire Council had been alerted of the danger and had done an inspection, including taking photos.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesman confirmed the council was aware of issues concerning illegal dumping in the Zilzie area and had and would continue to investigate such matters within council jurisdiction.

He said the council had previously issued notices to the landowner to address the situation and was trying to contact the owners at the time of print.

"It appears persons other than the property owner at the location in question are unlawfully entering the property and illegally dumping waste, which has therefore exacerbated the potential for fire,” he said.

"With regard to the recent fires, council is seeking advice from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services authorities to co-ordinate a collaborative approach to dealing with potential fire hazards.”

Firefighters have attended several fires at the site.