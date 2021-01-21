Zilzie mum caught with knuckle dusters, drugs
Police found drugs and knuckle dusters during a search of a Zilzie mum’s residence in December.
Rebekah Elizabeth Rodgers, 36, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrate’s Court last Thursday to possessing cannabis, drug utensils and a weapon.
The court heard that police attended Rodgers’ Falcon Crescent residence at 11.07am on December 27 last year.
In a bedroom, officers found 8.6g of cannabis and drug utensils.
They also found a knuckle duster weapon which was seized.
Rodgers told Magistrate Jason Schubert she had no excuses for her offending.
Mr Schubert fined Rodgers $850 and did not record a conviction.
