Zilzie tiler caught driving after smoking meth

A Zilzie man was caught driving with methamphetamine in his system. FILE

SMOKING methamphetamine the night before was a good reason for Nicholas James Sutton to stay off the road.

Instead he was caught driving with the drug still in his system by police conducting tests on Svendsen Road at Zilzie.

On Thursday the 28-year-old Zilzie man pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drug-driving on May 25.

The court heard it was Sutton's second time in court for this type of offence in the past five years.

The tiler by trade was convicted and fined $550 and disqualified from driving for five months.