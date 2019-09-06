Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Zilzie man was caught driving with methamphetamine in his system.
A Zilzie man was caught driving with methamphetamine in his system. FILE
News

Zilzie tiler caught driving after smoking meth

Darryn Nufer
by
6th Sep 2019 3:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SMOKING methamphetamine the night before was a good reason for Nicholas James Sutton to stay off the road.

Instead he was caught driving with the drug still in his system by police conducting tests on Svendsen Road at Zilzie.

On Thursday the 28-year-old Zilzie man pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to drug-driving on May 25.

The court heard it was Sutton's second time in court for this type of offence in the past five years.

The tiler by trade was convicted and fined $550 and disqualified from driving for five months.

drug driving methamphetamine nicholas james sutton yeppoon magistrates court zilzie tiler
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    What Adani chief said to change the mind of Rocky MP

    premium_icon What Adani chief said to change the mind of Rocky MP

    News 'It was good to sit down and have a face to face discussion and clear the air on a few things'

    REVEALED: Next step for rehab centre

    premium_icon REVEALED: Next step for rehab centre

    News Queensland Health have confirmed the next steps.

    SCAM ALERT: Door to door scammers targeting CQ homeowners

    premium_icon SCAM ALERT: Door to door scammers targeting CQ homeowners

    News Contact Office of Fair Trading so their movements can be tracked

    Farmer mum-to-be’s horror cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon Farmer mum-to-be’s horror cancer diagnosis

    Health “It felt like the rug was ripped out from under me...” said Hayley