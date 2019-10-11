Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Zion Williamson is here.
Zion Williamson is here.
Basketball

Zion goes berserk in dunking spree

11th Oct 2019 12:35 PM

ZION Williamson was 12 of 13 from the field for a game-high 29 points to help the Pelicans rally from a 23-point deficit against Chicago on Friday (AEST).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker made a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:34 remaining before hitting two free throws to seal it for New Orleans, who are now a perfect two wins from two games this pre-season.

He finished with 13 points and seven assists, and Jahlil Okafor also scored 13 points. New Orleans scored 27 points in the first 6:16 of the fourth quarter, finishing with 41.

Zach LaVine hit 10 of 16 shots, with four 3-pointers, for 28 points for Chicago (0-2). Otto Porter Jr. had 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Williamson was everywhere in the first three quarters before he was rested for the fourth quarter.

In just his second pre-season game for the Pels, Williamson put on a dunking exhibition.

All 13 of his shot attempts came from deep within the paint where he regularly attacked the basket.

Williamson's 29-point haul came after he put up 16 points in his pre-season debut against Atlanta earlier this week.

His progress after just a few months with the Pelicans has been stunning.

"We have to get him moving," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said after the win.

Chicago didn’t know what hit it.
Chicago didn’t know what hit it.

"We want him in space. We want to play him in space. The way you can do that is you have to get him on the move. I thought we did a good job, and he did a good job and being able to finish."

Williamson said after the game: "It was not trying to stay still. Sometimes I find myself standing still. If I feel like I'm standing, I circle around and try to find an open spot."

More Stories

basketball chicago bulls nba nbl new orleans pelicans zion williamson
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Mum’s revealing chat with youths: ‘We know we’re hated’

    premium_icon Mum’s revealing chat with youths: ‘We know we’re hated’

    News When Yeppoon mum Kylie-Anne Kyle saw a group of misbehaving youths mouthing off to locals at Coles on Tuesday night, she did something extraordinary.

    • 11th Oct 2019 2:38 PM
    • 1 whistleblower007
    ‘Heartbroken’: Family remembers brother killed in CQ crash

    premium_icon ‘Heartbroken’: Family remembers brother killed in CQ crash

    News "This shouldn’t have happened to you"

    • 11th Oct 2019 2:38 PM
    When cannabis takes over

    premium_icon When cannabis takes over

    News THE drug cannabis has taken over Yeppoon woman Natacha Rebecca Numans’ life.

    • 11th Oct 2019 3:00 PM
    Extinction Rebellion protesters attempt to halt CBD traffic

    premium_icon Extinction Rebellion protesters attempt to halt CBD traffic

    News Protesters stage multiple demonstrations across the CBD