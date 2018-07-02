Guns, ammo, drugs and cash inside unit

Zlatko Sikorsky after surrendering to police on the Sunshine Coast on Saturday night. Picture: Darren England/AAP

WANTED man Zlatko Sikorsky was holed up with guns, ammunition, drugs and cash inside the Sunshine Coast unit where he held police at bay for more than 24 hours.

According to the dossier of charges the accused murderer faces, police found Sikorsky with $6400 in cash, a handgun and a shotgun which had been altered to have its identifying number filed off or changed.

Methamphetamine was also discovered, and paint and an "alphabet" used to change car numberplates inside the unit that sits in the heart of school holiday accommodation in the tourist strip.

Sikorsky's case was briefly mentioned in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning before being adjourned to Beenleigh, near where his alleged teen victim Larissa Beilby's body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute.

He did not appear and the case was put down for mention on September 3.

Larissa Beilby’s body was found by police on the northern Gold Coast last week.

According to the charges, police claim Sikorsky murdered the teen sometime between June 22 and June 28, when her body was discovered by officers investigating a missing person alarm.

The two people accused of helping Sikorsky try to escape justice were also before the court on one count each of accessory after the fact.

Tracy Ann Thomson, 40, is charged with helping Sikorsky in Mooloolaba or elsewhere in the state, along with the unit's occupant, Joseph Dean Geiger.

Geiger, who is on parole, tried to apply for bail in court this morning but was refused the chance after Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin read a letter from corrections officers that they would be writing to the Parole Board urging them to return him to prison in the wake of the accessory to murder charge by close of business today.

Mr McLaughlin instead scheduled the bail application for tomorrow morning.

Thomson failed in her bid for bail on Saturday and her case is due in court on September 3 as well.