'Zombie' Cyclone Owen: How much rain will it bring us?

Most of Queensland will see some rainfall over the next eight days.

Most of Queensland will see some rainfall over the next eight days. Bureau of Meteorology

MID week predictions estimate that over 100mm of rain could fall on parts of Central Queensland as Tropical Cyclone Owen moves down the Queensland coast.

Currently tracking through the far north, Tropical Cyclone Owen, now dubbed the 'zombie' cyclone, is expected to combine with a low in the south and bring with it heavy rain and strong winds.

After reforming as a Tropical Cyclone on Tuesday night over the Gulf of Carpentaria, The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting it to intensify into a category three on Wednesday.

Tony Williams tc Owen: Tony Williams tc Owen

A change in direction is expected by mid-morning on Friday with the Bureau predicting the system will move back towards Cape York Peninsula .

Once it hits the coast of Queensland it is expected to track down the east coast over the weekend, where it will combine with a low pressure system around southeast Queensland.

Manager of the Bureau of Meteorology, Extreme Weather Desk, James Taylor says Owen is expected to bring large rainfall totals and strong winds to northern Queensland.

Tropical Cyclone Owen is predicted to be tracking down the Queensland Coast after intensifying into a category three cyclone in the coming days. Bureau of Meteorology



"Heavy rainfall potential exists for much of coastal Queensland during the weekend, with Tropical Cyclone Owen forecast to move southward," Mr Taylor said.

Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, Councillor Tony Williams, says the Rockhampton Regional Council is monitoring the cyclone closely.

"It is something that we will monitor as it becomes more clear over the weekend and into the week," he said.

"At these early stages they are saying strong gale force winds and heavy rain is predicted."

Between 25 and 100mm is expected to fall across Capricornia and the Central Highlands on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is predicted for most of the Queensland coast, with CQ seeing most of the rain on Sunday. Bureau of Meteorology



Cr Williams says the weather patterns are unlike any seen in the region before.

"We normally go through a cyclone and then prepare for a flood, but this year it is the opposite," he said.

"We are working through a bushfire disaster and the impacts from that, and as we do the debriefs we are also preparing for a cyclone.

"So it is new territory for us but with the new information and the way that our community responds to the alerts and the information provided, I am sure that we will all work through it and make sure everyone is safe."