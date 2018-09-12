Zoo animals take over the Pilbeam Theatre in school musical

MADAGASCAR: Rockhampton Grammar School's production of Madagascar is on at the Pilbeam Theatre this Friday and Saturday. Audience members will recognize Gloria (Ella Plumb), Marty (Lily Cooling), Alex (Katie Harmsworth), Melman (Trinity Hutt), and King Julien (Trisha Sairi).

MADAGASCAR: Rockhampton Grammar School's production of Madagascar is on at the Pilbeam Theatre this Friday and Saturday. Audience members will recognize Gloria (Ella Plumb), Marty (Lily Cooling), Alex (Katie Harmsworth), Melman (Trinity Hutt), and King Julien (Trisha Sairi). Contributed

TAKE A trip to Central Park Zoo at the Pilbeam Theatre this Friday and Saturday night.

The Rockhampton Grammar School is presenting their primary school musical, Madagascar: A Musical Adventure Junior.

The junior musical is held every two years, with the last one in 2016, Wizard of Oz.

Leading the show is Alex, played by Katie Harmsworth, Marty by Lily Cooling, Gloria by Ella Plumb and Melman by Trinity Hutt.

MADAGASCAR: Everyone's favorite zoo escapees Melman (Trinity Hutt), Marty (Lily Cooling), Gloria (Ella Plumb), and Alex (Katie Harmsworth). Contributed

Other main roles include Skipper by Oscar Donovan, Kowalski by Alexander Connell, Private by Maggie Clifford and Rico by Sienna Kent.

Behind the curtain, Geoff Hadwen is the production manager, Elisa Williams oversees principal vocal director and Sonya Whitehead is the chorus vocal director. Jason Rooks is the assistant director and Stephen Brady is the stage and props manager. For the fabulous and furry costumes, Sandra Brady, Denise Wright and Helen James can be thanked.

Musical Director and Choreographer Michael Robertson has had a full plate gearing the show up.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The cast of 45 students in years 5 and 6 have been in rehearsals since May, three times a week.

The whole is cast is more than excited to put on the show.

Madagascar was a easy choice once it came across the production staff's plate.

"We fell in love with it as soon as we saw it , everyone loves it, everyone knows it,” Mr Robertson said.

"The music is really good, there is famous lines in the movie that are still part of the script, really good little dance numbers, really jivey.

MADAGASCAR: Alex, Melman, Gloria, and Marty with the four sneaky penguins; Skipper (Oscar Donovan), Kowalski (Alexander Connell, Private (Maggie Clifford), and Rico (Sienna Kent). Contributed

"It is a really fantastic show.”

Being a junior performance, it is only one act with the interval.

The show is expected to go for around 60-80 minutes.

By having a junior production, it allows those younger students to have the opportunity to perform a professional musical on stage.

"They get to work with lighting and sound, costumes, work within a large space,” Mr Roberston said.

"The music is all professionally recorded.”

MADAGASCAR: The Penguins of Madagascar in a spot of trouble. Contributed

The students are all around 10-12 years old and pulling off a show that adults could, Mr Robertson said.

"It's given them an opportunity to challenge themselves,” he said.

"Some of them haven't been on stage before, they are also very young and they are leaning to sing, act and dance.

"We are pushing them to perform to a high level but they always rise up to what we set.”

Musical goers on the weekend can expect a show that is very true to the Dreamworks movie from incredible backdrops to exquisite costumes

"It won't disappoint,” Mr Roberston said.