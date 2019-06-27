Zoo numbers decline compared to last year

ISN'T SHE CUTE: Capri opening presents and eating chimp cake on her first birthday in February earlier this year.

VISITOR numbers are down compared to this time last year at the Rockhampton Zoo, however this could be attributed to last year's birth of Capri, the baby chimpanzee.

Capri was born February 11, 2018.

For the month of May this year, 10,975 visitors were recorded at the zoo, compared with 21,328 in May 2018.

Donations are still around the same, with $1677 for May 2018 and $1172 for this May.

Still images taken from the video of baby Capri taking her first steps. Rockhampton Zoo

These figures were reported in the monthly Rockhampton Regional Council's parks, recreation and sport committee monthly report for June.

Almost $50,000 has been spent in the financial year to date out of an allocated $75,000 towards the demolition of the aviary and crocodile enclosure.

Two fences remain to be demolished and minor rubbish removal and clean up is to be carried out.

At the botanical nursery, the creation of a 130m advanced tree storage/growing space is nearing completion.

In the botanic gardens itself, a large hoop pine from the north-south axis was removed due to rapid health decline.

The site is being prepared for replacement planting.

Approximately 700sqm of turf has been laid to improve site presentation and 500 osteospermum (African Veldt Daises) have been planted.

Four barbecues are also scheduled to be installed at the gardens in June.