Zoo reopens for visitors

ROCKHAMPTON Zoo, among other Rockhampton Regional Council facilities is back open for visitors, albeit in a limited capacity.

“When 2020 began we had no idea we’d spend months of it at home, or that we’d need to close many of our well-loved facilities in order to keep our community safe,” said CEO Evan Pardon.

“Our staff have been working incredibly hard behind the scenes while the doors have been closed. Whether that’s the takeaway library service or baby chimpanzee updates via facebook videos, I’m proud of our teams for stepping up.

“All of our libraries will be reopening next week, with Southside Library open Monday to Friday 9am to 5.30pm. Northside, Mount Morgan and Gracemere libraries will be operating on reduced hours.

“The Zoo will reopen on Monday 29 June and for now will operate Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm. Due to the requirement of recording the names and contact details of everyone who comes to the Zoo we don’t have capacity to open at the weekends just yet, but I know our community – especially some of the younger members – have been desperate to get in and see the animals, so I am really pleased the Zoo will be open in time for the school holidays.

“Our Rockhampton and Mount Morgan Customer Service Centres are now open Monday to Friday 9am to 4.30pm, and our Gracemere counter will operate those hours from next week.

“This is in addition to the 2nd World War Aquatic Centre already being open for Learn to Swim and 50m lane swimming, skate parks, public BBQs, playgrounds, fishing platforms, and of course the facilities we have managed to keep open throughout this crisis like the Waste Transfer Stations and the Animal Management Centre.”

Mr. Pardon said there would be a number of measures in place to protect the community and to comply with contract tracing measures.

“There will be extra hygiene measures, everyone will need to observe social distancing, and in some cases we may need to take details of people entering certain facilities.

“Please be patient and comply with any staff requests as we all adjust to this new normal together.”

Mr. Pardon also confirmed that the Heritage Village will remain closed for a period of 12 months, with a possible earlier reopening.

“We have been working on a new business model and master plan for the Heritage Village for some time now, and we’ve decided to take this opportunity – especially while there is no interstate or international tourism – to really focus on that.

“Staff will be in touch with people this week about existing bookings, but the Village won’t be open to the public.

“Our fantastic volunteers will still be helping out behind the scenes too.

“With the Village remaining closed we will be able to divert the energy and resource usually used for the day to day operations towards mapping out an exciting and innovative future for this well-loved venue.”

All reopenings are subject to the State Government Roadmap to Easing Restrictions continuing as planned.

Facility opening details

2nd World War Aquatic Centre (Southside)

Monday - Friday: 7:00am - 11:00am and 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Saturday: 7:00am - 12:00pm

Sunday: CLOSED

Bookings required

(Other pools remain closed for the winter)

Zoo

From 29 June 2020

Monday – Friday

10am-4pm

Libraries

Southside

All Libraries from 29 June 2020

Mon – Fri 9am-5.30pm

Sat & Sun - Closed

Northside Wed – Fri 9am-5.30pm

Mon, Tue, Sat & Sun - Closed

Mt Morgan Tue – Thu 9am-1pm & 2pm-5pm

Mon, Fri, Sat & Sun - Closed

Gracemere

Mon – Wed 9am-4.30pm

Thu –Sun - Closed

Animal Management Centre

Open

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

7am – 4:30pm

Tuesday 7.00am-8:30am and

2.00pm-4:30pm

Saturday, 7-10am

Sunday and Public Holidays – By appointment only

Development Advice Centre

Open - normal business hours

Customer Service Rockhampton

Mon-Fri 9am- 4.30pm

Mt Morgan

Mon-Fri 9am- 4.30pm

Gracemere - From 29 June 2020

Mon-Fri 9am- 4.30pm

Airport Management Office

Mon – Fri 7.30am – 4.00pm

Kershaw Gardens Free Camping Site (High Street carpark)

Open

Heritage Village

Closed – for a period of 12 months with a possible earlier re-opening

History Centre Closed

Pilbeam Theatre Closed

Art Gallery Closed

Schotia PlaceClosed

Wet Play Areas Closed