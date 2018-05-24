Zoo visitors soar as thousands flock to see chimp family

ROCKHAMPTON'S favourite baby is drawing in big crowds, with visitor numbers at the zoo almost trebling since her birth.

A report presented at the parks, recreation and sports committee meeting showed Rockhampton Zoo visitor numbers had jumped from 6500 in March 2017 to 19,000 in the same month this year.

Committee chair, Councillor Cherie Rutherford, said the anecdotal evidence showed the zoo's popularity was soaring and the stats backed that up.

VIDEO: First look at Rocky Zoo's new baby chimp

"This of course is largely due to the birth of our lovely baby chimp Capri, with people coming from far and wide to see her with her parents, Leakey and Alon.

"It is also due to the staff and volunteers, who work hard every day to ensure the Zoo is an exciting and welcoming place to explore.

"We saw the biggest jump in March, but our numbers are up for every month of this calendar year so far, almost doubling overall.

VIDEO: Rocky zookeeper explains how baby Capri's birth unfolded

"The Zoo is open every day and entry is free, so come and enjoy it for yourself.

"For those further afield, the school holidays are just around the corner. With River Festival falling on the last weekend, now is the perfect time to book your trip to the Rockhampton Region.”

The zoo is open daily from 8am to 4.30pm and is free to visit.

Chimpanzee feeding and keeper talks happen at 3pm.