Zoom insight into UQ’s rural medical courses

Isabelle Hocking and Sara Bilwani together with medical student Rebecca Lu assist with the treatment of an emergency patient during a simulated scenario at the UQ Rural Clinical School.

The University of Queensland is hosting information sessions about its medical courses via Zoom on Wednesday evening.

Participants will hear from the local teams who deliver part of the UQ medical programs well as from current students about their rural experience studying medicine.

The online session will take place Wednesday (April 28) between 6pm and 7.30pm.

You can register today athttps://rcs.medicine.uq.edu.au/events

On Tuesday May 4, students interested in studying medicine can also attend an on-campus event at the UQ Rural Medical School.

They can check out the facilities and local simulation labs on the corner of corner of Cambridge and Canning St (the Rockhampton Hospital).

The Open Day will take place between 5-6pm.