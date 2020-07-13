Menu
Gandali’s half-sister Capri is also a favourite among the park’s visitors.
Zoo’s fan-favourite a worthy cause of celebration

kaitlyn smith
13th Jul 2020 7:00 PM
FIVE months on and it seems Rockhampton Zoo’s adorable baby chimp Gandali is proving to be quite the fan-favourite among park staff and visitors.

Both cheeky and adorable, it is easy to understand why team members at the zoo refuse to let COVID-19 restrictions dampen this week’s celebrations of World Chimp Day.

With World Chimp Day set to take place tomorrow, Rockhampton Regional Council have instead come up with a special new way to celebrate the occasion.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford and Rockhampton Zoo primate keeper Blair Chapman revealing the baby chimp’s name back earlier this year.
Parks Portfolio Councillor Cherie Rutherford explained that this year’s celebrations would still go ahead, however an alternative to previous years would occur.

“In 2019 we were able to hold a barbecue and a fundraiser for the Jane Goodall Institute Australia to celebrate World Chimp Day, but COVID-19 means this year looks a little different.

The Zoo has reopened but we aren’t doing any events or keeper talks, as we are limited to 200 people in the grounds at any one time and it’s really important that we keep social distancing.

In its place, Cr Rutherford further revealed the chimp’s prime keeper had recorded a 10-minute video filled with fun facts about the animals – to be presented through a virtual talk.

She said the initiative would provide a fun a unique way for audiences to learn about more about the primates and how the community can better support conservation efforts.

Baby Gandali was born in February to much-anticipation from the Rockhampton community.
Cr Rutherford also confirmed the Rockhampton Zoo chimpanzee family were excited to see visitors return to the zoo following its roughly two-month long closure.

“Cassius and Holly, who were hand raised so very used to humans, are particularly excited to have visitors again.”

“Holly is slowly letting her gorgeous five month old bub Gandali explore a little bit on his own, and Capri is as adorable and as cheeky as ever.”

Little Gandali was born to mum Holly back in February this year, with a subsequent campaign where residents were able to nominate baby names.

The celebratory video will be made available through Rockhampton Zoo’s Facebook page tomorrow.

